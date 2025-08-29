전통 세신에 빠진 외국인들… ‘핫플’로 부상한 한국식 목욕탕 

More in Life & Style

K-beauty rising: Korea's dermatology clinics see 117-fold surge in foreign patients since 2009

IVE's Jang Won-young appointed Bulgari brand ambassador

Kim Kardashian gets a taste of K-beauty during recent Seoul visit

Can distiller Kim Chang-soo's labor of love give Korea the top-shelf whiskey it deserves?

Mugwort, milk and moisturizer: How old Korean spa treatments are luring young tourists