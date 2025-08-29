전통 세신에 빠진 외국인들… ‘핫플’로 부상한 한국식 목욕탕
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 08:00
Mugwort, milk and moisturizer: How old Korean spa treatments are luring young tourists
전통 세신에 빠진 외국인들… ‘핫플’로 부상한 한국식 목욕탕
Monday, August 18, 2025
“I will fight for a spa day with you,” shouts Mira in Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.” For ages, girl group HUNTR/X members Mira and Zoey have had one mission: to get Rumi to the bathhouse.
When Rumi finally gives in, it’s love at first soak. “I want to come here every day of our three-month hiatus,” she says.
for ages: 오랫동안
hiatus: 활동 중단, 공백기
넷플릭스 인기 애니메이션 “케이팝 데몬 헌터스”에서 미라는 “너랑 같이 목욕탕에 가기 위해 싸울꺼야!”라고 외친다. 걸그룹 헌트릭스 멤버 미라와 조이는 오랫동안 루미를 목욕탕에 데려가는 것이 주용한 임무였다. 루미는 결국 따라나서고, 첫 목욕에 반해버린다. 루미는 “우리 공백기 석 달 동안 여기 매일 오고 싶어”라고 말한다.
Beyond these relaxing, leisurely dips, however, lies a ritual as deeply ingrained — and as beloved — as the bathhouses themselves: seshin, a Korean spa treatment that purports to scrub away dead skin and reveal a fresh layer beneath. While not an everyday practice, many Koreans book a New Year’s cleanse as a symbolic effort to begin the year with renewed skin and a fresh start.
ingrained: 깊이 뿌리내린
beloved: 사랑받는
purport to: ~라고 주장하다, ~라고 여겨지다
a fresh start: 새로운 시작
이런 여유롭고 편안한 목욕 너머에는, 목욕탕만큼 깊이 뿌리내리고 사랑받는 의식이 있다. 바로 세신, 즉 때밀기다. 한국식 스파 관리로, 각질을 벗겨내고 새 살을 드러내 준다고 여겨진다. 매일 하는 풍습은 아니지만, 많은 한국인은 새해맞이 세신을 예약해 피부와 마음을 새롭게 하려는 상징적인 노력을 한다.
Records show that even before the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), people practiced “scrubbing off grime” after bathing. But the role of seshinsa (professional body scrubber) is believed to have emerged in the 1970s after public bathhouses began flourishing in the 1960s. Traditionally, a handful of seshinsa worked in the corner of the bathhouse with rubber mats, serving walk-in customers for about 20,000 won ($14.50) to 40,000 won.
grime: 때, 더러운 물질
flourish: 번창하다
walk-in customers: 예약 없이 방문한 손님
기록에 따르면 조선시대 이전부터 사람들은 목욕 후에 ‘때를 벗겨내는’ 습관을 갖고 있었다. 그러나 전문 세신사라는 직업은 1960년대 대중목욕탕이 번창한 뒤 1970년대에 등장한 것으로 보인다. 전통적으로 세신사들은 목욕탕 한쪽 구석에서 고무 매트를 깔고 예약 없이 온 손님들을 2만~4만원가량 받고 관리해주었다.
In time, though, a preference for contact-free services, the availability of home bathtubs and hygiene concerns — particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic — has accelerated the decline of both bathhouses and seshin culture. The number of bathhouses began to fall in the 2000s and took a sharp hit during Covid-19, with 730 closures between 2020 and 2022. Only 3,000 were operating in the latter year; 9,868 were open in 1999, when they were counted for the first time.
contact-free services: 비대면 서비스
hygiene concerns: 위생 우려
take a sharp hit: 큰 타격을 입다
하지만 시간이 흐르면서 비대면 서비스 선호, 가정용 욕조 보급, 특히 코로나19 시기의 위생 우려로 목욕탕과 세신 문화는 급격히 쇠퇴했다. 목욕탕 수는 2000년대부터 줄기 시작해, 코로나19 기간(2020~2022년) 동안 전국에서 730곳이 문을 닫았다. 2022년에는 3000 곳만 남았는데, 1999년 첫 집계 당시에는 9868곳이었다.
To adapt, bathhouses are getting creative. Seshinsa are shifting to more exclusive, personalized treatment to attract a wealthier clientele. An emerging network of one-on-one seshin shops — or scrub boutiques — is now tasked with reimagining the ritual as a luxury experience while still preserving decades of tradition.
get creative: 창의적인 방식으로 대응하다
exclusive: 고급의, 독점적인
clientele: 고객층
reimagine: 새롭게 재구성하다
이에 대응하기 위해 목욕탕은 창의적인 변화를 시도하고 있다. 세신사들은 더 부유한 고객층을 겨냥해 고급 맞춤형 관리로 변화 중이다. 최근에는 일대일로 진행되는 ‘세신 부티크’가 등장해, 수십 년 이어온 전통을 지키면서도 이를 새로운 경험으로 재탄생시키고 있다.
The appeal of these private, luxury skincare treatments extends beyond locals seeking a full scrub in a secluded setting, attracting travelers from around the world as well. Even tourists unfamiliar with seshin's history enjoy its modern benefits.
extend beyond: ~을/를 넘어 확대되다
secluded setting: 아늑한 공간, 은밀한 장소
unfamiliar with: ~에 익숙하지 않은
이런 개인화된 고급 피부 관리의 매력은 아늑한 공간에서 전신 세신을 원하는 한국인 뿐만 아니라 전 세계 여행객까지 사로잡고 있다. 세신 풍습이 생소한 관광객도 그 현대적 효능을 즐긴다.
“It was amazing,” said Jennifer from the United States, who had just finished her 90-minute session at a private scrub shop in western Seoul’s Eunpyeong District on Monday. Asked if she would come back, she didn’t hesitate. “Yes.”
session: (치료, 시술의) 시간, 일정 시간 동안의 서비스
not hesitate: 주저하지 않다
지난 11일 서울 은평구의 한 프라이빗 세신숍에서 90분 관리를 막 끝낸 미국인 제니퍼는 “정말 놀라웠다”고 말했다. 다시 오겠느냐는 질문에는 주저 없이 “네”라고 답했다.
The Korea JoongAng Daily visited two scrub boutiques across the capital to experience the latest wellness craze firsthand.
firsthand: 직접, 현장에서
wellness craze: 웰니스 열풍
코리아중앙데일리는 서울의 세신숍 두 곳을 직접 찾아가, 최신 웰니스 열풍을 체험해 보았다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
