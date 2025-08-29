Kim Jong-un to attend Victory Day ceremony in Beijing, raising denuclearization concerns (KOR)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the 80th anniversary ceremony of the end of World War II in Beijing on Sept. 3, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced on Thursday. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit and offered a warm welcome. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be present. Images of the three leaders standing together atop Tiananmen Gate are expected to create a sharp contrast to the 2023 Camp David summit among South Korea, the United States and Japan.Kim’s participation signals the consolidation of a North Korea-China-Russia triangle, directly countering the trilateral coordination between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo. The shift underscores China’s willingness to embrace the partnership despite previous hesitation to avoid alienating the United States. In the era of U.S.-China strategic rivalry, such competing blocs are likely to endure.The Beijing trip also marks Kim’s first appearance on a multilateral diplomatic stage since taking power in 2012. Unlike his father, Kim Jong-il, who avoided high-profile foreign settings, Kim Jong-un has demonstrated a readiness to take bold diplomatic steps. With backing from Beijing and Moscow, he now appears confident enough to engage in wider diplomacy. Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited leaders from 26 nations to the Victory Day event, raising the possibility that Kim Jong-un could meet other heads of state. Some speculate he may even join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit later this month.Seoul’s presidential office said it had anticipated Kim Jong-un's Beijing visit and factored it into preparations for the recent Korea-U.S. summit. President Lee Jae Myung’s stop in Japan before traveling to Washington, aimed at reinforcing trilateral cooperation, was partly shaped by these developments. While pragmatic, the move does not eliminate the new complications for North Korea policy. U.S. President Donald Trump has cast himself as a “peacemaker” while Lee has pledged to act as a “pacemaker,” but that strategy could falter with Kim Jong-un now buttressed by both China and Russia.The strengthened diplomatic footing for Pyongyang raises questions about the prospect of denuclearization. Whether Kim Jong-un leverages Chinese and Russian backing to reenter talks with Washington or doubles down on rejecting denuclearization remains unclear. In this period of volatility, Seoul’s best course is to watch developments closely and keep the Korea-U.S.-Japan framework tightly aligned.김정은 북한 국무위원장이 다음 달 3일 베이징에서 열리는 제2차 세계대전 승전 80돌 기념행사에 참석한다고 조선중앙통신이 어제(28일) 발표했다. 중국 외교부도 김 위원장의 방중 사실을 확인하면서 열렬히 환영한다는 입장을 냈다. 이번 행사에는 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령도 참석한다. 북·중·러의 세 정상이 나란히 천안문 망루에 서는 장면은 2023년 한·미·일 캠프데이비드 정상회담과 대비되는 극적 효과를 연출할 것으로 예상된다.김 위원장의 방중은 한·미·일 공조 체제에 맞서는 북·중·러 3각 연대 구도의 완성을 의미한다. 향후 한반도 정세에 커다란 파장을 예고하는 메가 이슈다. 그간 중국은 미국을 의식해 북·중·러 공조에 부담을 느껴 왔지만, 이번에는 태도를 전격적으로 바꿨다. 미·중 전략 경쟁의 시대를 맞아 양 진영의 이런 대립 구도는 상당 기간 이어질 공산이 크다.김 위원장의 이번 방중은 2011년 집권 이후 첫 다자 외교무대의 등장이기도 하다. 부친인 김정일 전 국방위원장과는 달리 외교적 파격을 마다치 않는 성향에다 중·러 밀착이 주는 자신감이 다자 외교 시동으로 이어진 것으로 보인다.전승절 행사에는 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 초청으로 26개국 국가 원수와 정부 수뇌가 참석한다. 김 위원장이 서방 지도자처럼 다른 정상들과 연쇄 회동할 가능성도 있다. 전승절에 앞서 오는 31일부터 열리는 상하이협력기구(ECO) 정상회의 참석 가능성도 거론되고 있다.대통령실은 김 위원장의 방중 사실을 사전에 파악하고 있었으며, 이를 전제로 한·미 정상회담을 진행했다고 설명했다. 방미에 앞서 일본을 방문해 한·미·일 3국 공조 체제를 강화한 것도 이에 영향을 받았다는 것이다. 정부의 결정은 현 정세에 대한 현실적 판단에 따른 접근이라는 점에서 평가할 만하다. 그럼에도 정부의 대북정책 기조에 돌발 변수가 생긴 것은 분명하다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 ‘피스메이커(peacemaker)’, 이재명 대통령은 ‘페이스메이커(pacemaker)’로 역할을 분담해 ‘선(先) 북미, 후(後) 남북’ 관계 개선을 추진하려는 구상이 차질을 빚을 가능성이 생겼다. 중·러의 지원을 동시에 확보한 북한의 외교적 입지가 강화되면서 한반도 비핵화를 추진하는 정부의 앞길에 험로가 예상된다는 점도 부인하기 어렵다.지금과 같이 외교안보 지형의 판이 흔들리는 불확실성의 시기에는 무엇보다 신중한 접근이 필요하다. 전승절 이후 김 위원장이 중·러의 후원을 버팀목 삼아 북·미 대화에 나설지, 아니면 끝내 비핵화 불가 입장을 고수할지 예측하기 어렵다. 현 단계에서 우리 정부로서는 형세 변화를 예의 주시하면서 상황 변화에 따라 한·미·일 공조 체제를 긴밀히 가동하는 것이 최선의 선택으로 보인다.