'Rigoletto,' love as a mistake (KOR)

In 1832, Victor Hugo wrote the play "The King Amuses Himself." Its protagonist, a libertine king, pursues ministers' wives, daughters of commoners and women of the streets without hesitation. But he does not act alone. A court jester directs him, pointing out the next target to satisfy the monarch’s boredom, while protecting his own precarious freedom. Inevitably, revenge follows. The ruling elite kidnap the jester's daughter and throw her to the king. To her father's despair, the innocent young woman mistakes the king's advances for genuine love. From that point, the jester's tale becomes a father's tragedy.The play lasted only a day before being banned. Authorities were alarmed that an assassination plot against a king appeared on stage. Yet the work survived, transformed by a new disguise. The setting shifted from France to the Duchy of Mantua, the king became a duke, and the regicide plot became a contract killing. But the most decisive change came when Giuseppe Verdi set it to music. "Rigoletto" became both the new name of the jester and the opera's title.One of its most celebrated passages is the quartet, a scene that captures the essence of opera's unique tension. The duke again woos a woman, who replies with playful banter. At the same moment, Rigoletto brings his daughter to witness the scene. He vows revenge, while the daughter, shaken but unyielding, refuses to abandon her love. Each character speaks separately, yet the music weaves their voices into a single, beautiful whole. For the audience, the effect is unsettling. Frivolity and sincerity, misery and nobility, weariness and human anguish all collide. The most enchanting melody, however, comes from the tenor — the libertine himself. That is the uncomfortable truth.Years later, Hugo would write in "Les Misérables": "Love is a mistake. But Fantine's love was too pure to be called a mistake."Innocence and weakness make people easy prey for temptation, then and now. Beneath seductive melodies lie the voices of daughters pleading to be heard. The question remains whether audiences, caught by beauty, can still recognize those cries.빅토르 위고는 1832년 ‘왕은 즐긴다’라는 희곡을 썼다. 난봉꾼 왕은 대신의 아내, 평민의 딸, 거리의 여인을 거침없이 건드린다. 그러나 그를 조종하는 것은 어느 광대다. 권태에 빠진 왕에게 그다음 정복 대상을 끝없이 정해주며 자신의 자유를 지킨다. 권력자 집단은 곧 비열한 복수를 가한다. 광대의 딸을 납치해 바로 그 난봉꾼에게 던져준 것이다. 그런데 순진한 딸은 난봉꾼의 행각을 진짜 사랑으로 믿어 버린다. 여기서 광대의 이야기는 아버지의 이야기가 된다.이 희곡은 공연 하루 만에 검열에 걸려 금지됐다. 왕에 대한 암살 모의가 무대에 등장했기 때문이다. 그러나 작품은 모습을 바꿔 생명을 이어갔다. 배경이 프랑스에서 만토바 공국으로, 왕은 공작으로, 국왕 시해 음모는 청부 살인으로 바뀌었지만, 가장 큰 변화는 베르디의 음악이 덧입혀진 것이었다. ‘리골레토’(사진). 그게 새로 바뀐 광대의 이름이자 오페라의 제목이었다.‘리골레토’의 유명한 4중창은 오페라에서만 맛볼 수 있는 짜릿한 묘미를 전해준다. 난봉꾼은 여전히 낯선 여인을 유혹하고, 그녀는 농을 치며 받는다. 그 현장에 광대 아버지가 딸을 데려간다. 복수를 다짐하는 아버지, 충격을 받지만 사랑을 포기하지 않는 딸의 말이 난봉꾼의 수작질과 엮인다. 모두가 각자의 말을 하지만 음악은 하나로 아름답게 엮이는데, 그것을 듣는 청중은 마음이 더없이 복잡하다. 경박함과 진실함, 비참함과 숭고함, 권태와 인간적 고뇌의 무게가 뒤섞여 다가오지만, 가장 매혹적인 음률은 테너, 바로 그 난봉꾼의 것이기 때문이다. 불편한 진실이다.훗날 위고는 『레 미제라블』에 이렇게 쓴다. “사랑은 하나의 과오다. 그러나 과오라 부르기에는 팡틴의 사랑은 너무나 순수했다.” 순수한 사람과 약자는 유혹당하기 쉽다는 점에서 닮았다. 과연 우리는 유혹하는 선율 아래 깔려 있는 딸들의 외침을 들을 줄 아는가.