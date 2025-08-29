 Paul Kim releases first Japanese single 'Me After You'
Paul Kim releases first Japanese single 'Me After You'

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:57
The cover for Paul Kim's first Japanese single, ″Me After You″ [WHYES ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Paul Kim released his first Japanese single, "Me After You," on Friday, his agency Whyes Entertainment said that same day.
 
On Saturday, Kim will also hold his first showcase event at the Tiat Sky Hall in Tokyo, an event that has already sold out.
 

“Me After You” is the Japanese adaptation of Kim’s hit 2018 Korean song of the same name.
 
The music video for the Japanese version will be released at 9 p.m. on Saturday and features Japanese model and actor Ayaka Miyoshi.
 
Following Kim’s first Japanese release, his agency signaled plans for further activities in Japan.
 
“The day has finally come,” Kim said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to release my first Japanese single, which I’ve long dreamed of. I’ll continue working hard to share even better music in the future, so please look forward to it.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
