Riize to perform at Lollapalooza South America, with shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 16:16
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Riize is set to perform at Lollapalooza South America in Argentina, Chile and Brazil in March next year, SM Entertainment said Friday.
The Argentine leg will be held from March 13 to 15 at the Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires, while the Chilean leg takes place on the same dates at Parque O'Higgins in Santiago. The Brazilian leg will go ahead from March 20 to 22 at the Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo.
Pop stars, including Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Lorde and Skrillex, are scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza South America.
The exact dates for Riize's performances will be revealed later.
Riize debuted in 2023 with the song, “Get a Guitar.” The six-member band is known for songs like “Talk Saxy” (2023), “Love 119” (2024) and “Boom Boom Bass” (2024).
