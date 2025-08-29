 Seventeen's The8 releases song 'Star Crossing Night' featuring rapper GALI
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 16:00
The cover for The8's song ″Star Crossing Night″ [WONDERLAND]

Boy band Seventeen member The8 released the self-composed song “Star Crossing Night” on Friday, agency Pledis Entertainment said the same day.
 
The song features rapper GALI and was released on Soda Music, a Chinese music streaming platform under Douyin. It will be available on other music streaming platforms including Melon, Genie, Spotify and YouTube, starting Saturday.
 

“Star Crossing Night,” which fuses electronic and R&B sounds, captures the memory of falling in love, the agency said, adding that The8 was inspired by shooting stars while producing the song.
 
The8 debuted as a member of Seventeen in 2015. The band is known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Very Nice” (2016), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017) and “Home” (2019).
 
The8 has released Chinese digital singles including “Dreams Come True” (2019), “Falling Down” (2020), “Side By Side” (2020) and “Hai Cheng” (2022). Last year, he released his first Chinese solo EP “Stardust.”
 
The8 is set to headline the Yuejian Chaoxiang music festival on Sept. 21, his first solo performance at a festival.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
