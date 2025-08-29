 Singer Lee Hyo-ri to launch yoga studio in Seoul in September
Singer Lee Hyo-ri to launch yoga studio in Seoul in September

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 11:54
Singer Lee Hyo-ri strikes a yoga pose in this picture posted to her social media in June 2024. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Lee Hyo-ri is launching a yoga studio in Seoul in early September, her agency Antenna confirmed Friday.
 
Named Ananda Yoga, the studio is located in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, and will accept students for three sessions per day through reservations, according to its Instagram account.
 

Details will be announced later.
 
Lee, a longtime yoga enthusiast, has shared her passion for the practice on variety shows for over a decade.
 
The studio’s name, Ananda, is also the alter ego Lee has used for her yoga persona since 2023. She even had it tattooed on her body.
 
Ananda means extreme happiness in Hinduism.
 
Lee debuted as a member of girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 and made her solo debut in 2003. She garnered widespread popularity with songs like “10 Minutes” (2003), “U-Go-Girl” (2008), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (2010) and “Miss Korea” (2013).
 
Lee is married to musician Lee Sang-soon.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
