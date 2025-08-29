Stray Kids' latest album posts strongest first-week K-pop sales this year

Boy band Stray Kids set a record with its latest release, "Karma," which posted the highest first-week sales of any K-pop album this year, the group's agency said Friday.JYP Entertainment said the group's fourth full-length album, released on Monday, sold 3.03 million copies in its first week, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of K-pop album sales.It was the only K-pop album this year to surpass 3 million sales in the first week.On the global music streaming platform Spotify, the album also logged the highest number of first-week streams among K-pop albums released in 2025.The record is expected to debut strongly on Britain's Official Albums Chart Top 100 this week."It could be a historic moment for the band, who have never cracked the Top 10, with 'Karma' set to be their best-performing project to date," the Official Charts Company said in a preview on Tuesday.Yonhap