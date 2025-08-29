 Stray Kids' latest album posts strongest first-week K-pop sales this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids' latest album posts strongest first-week K-pop sales this year

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 16:57
Boy band Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for the release of its fourth full-length album “Karma” at the Conrad Hotel in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for the release of its fourth full-length album “Karma” at the Conrad Hotel in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Boy band Stray Kids set a record with its latest release, "Karma," which posted the highest first-week sales of any K-pop album this year, the group's agency said Friday.
 
JYP Entertainment said the group's fourth full-length album, released on Monday, sold 3.03 million copies in its first week, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of K-pop album sales.
 

Related Article

 
It was the only K-pop album this year to surpass 3 million sales in the first week.
 
On the global music streaming platform Spotify, the album also logged the highest number of first-week streams among K-pop albums released in 2025.
 
The record is expected to debut strongly on Britain's Official Albums Chart Top 100 this week.
 
"It could be a historic moment for the band, who have never cracked the Top 10, with 'Karma' set to be their best-performing project to date," the Official Charts Company said in a preview on Tuesday.

Yonhap
tags stray kids

More in K-pop

Stray Kids' latest album posts strongest first-week K-pop sales this year

Riize to perform at Lollapalooza South America, with shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil

Seventeen's The8 releases song 'Star Crossing Night' featuring rapper GALI

Paul Kim releases first Japanese single 'Me After You'

Singer Lee Hyo-ri to launch yoga studio in Seoul in September

Related Stories

Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December

Stray Kids to drop dance practices, vlogs and behind-the-scenes content for 'STAYweeK' event

Stray Kids to release new album in July: Report

Stray Kids to release second Japanese album 'GIANT' next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)