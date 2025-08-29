Bae Suzy's agency addresses marriage rumors, hints at misinformation spreading online

Lim Soo-jung wraps acclaimed role in 'Low Life': 'I seized the chance without holding back'

In country built on family-run conglomerates, Bill Gates emphasizes 'no inheritance' stance on Korean TV

'Delusion' producers apologize for leaving trash in Jeju forest

Netflix's 'Aema' is about resistance, not eroticism, says Lee Ha-nee

Related Stories

Coupang Play issues statement after 'Anna' director says series was edited without her consent

Suzy to star in upcoming psychological thriller series 'Anna'

Suzy reflects on similarities to character in Netflix series 'Doona!'

Suzy to star as retired K-pop idol in new Netflix series 'Doona!'

Honey J's agency sets record straight regarding reports about her fiancé