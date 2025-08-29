 Bae Suzy's agency addresses marriage rumors, hints at misinformation spreading online
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 14:04
Actor Bae Suzy [COUPANG PLAY]

Despite swirling rumors, singer and actor Bae Suzy may not be getting married anytime soon.
 
Kim Jang-kyun, the head of Bae’s agency, Management Soop, left a cryptic message on his social media on Thursday, which reads, “Start spreading lies and you’ll pay for it.”
 

He did not specify what he was referring to, but the message comes after a rumor that Bae was to marry Kim Byung-hoon, the CEO of beauty tech company APR, began circulating online.
 
This isn’t the first time Kim Jang-kyun has publicly stepped in to debunk rumors involving actors under Management Soop. In 2018, when actors Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi were rumored to be getting married, Kim Jang-kyun posted the message: “Let’s talk face-to-face soon.”
 
Bae is set to star in the Netflix fantasy romantic comedy series “Genie, Make a Wish,” scheduled for release on the streaming platform on Oct. 3. Bae is a former member of girl group Miss A and has starred in television series including KBS’s “Dream High” (2011), Netflix’s “Doona!” (2023) and the film “Architecture 101” (2012).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
bae suzy marriage rumor

