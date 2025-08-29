Netflix's 'Aema' is about resistance, not eroticism, says Lee Ha-nee
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 07:30
Actor Lee Ha-nee, also known as Honey Lee, admitted that she was initially reluctant to take on the Netflix original series “Aema,” solely based on its title.
“When I first heard the title ‘Aema,’ I wasn’t sure if I could say yes,” she said during a remote interview on Aug. 19. “But the script was so fun and I thought it tackled sexuality in a casual yet healthy way.”
In the series, Lee plays Jung Hee-ran, a top star of the 1970s and '80s who won international film awards but struggles to shoot an erotic film. Lee said she was approached by director Lee Hae-young two years ago, but was initially wary of the project.
The title is an overt nod to “Madame Aema” (1982), the country’s first and arguably biggest erotic film, which was created after the government began relaxing its control of the film industry. Lee was concerned that the project would be reduced to sensationalism.
After reading the script, she was convinced of the show’s strength and committed fully — even appearing at promotional events a week before giving birth to her second child. Lee delivered the baby on Sunday night.
“Aema” critiques the film industry’s historic sexualization of women and follows the solidarity and growth of two female actors who resist the toxic system in 1980s Chungmuro, the symbolic heart of Korean cinema in central Seoul. While set in the past, the show’s perspective is very much contemporary, offering a unique reinterpretation through the lens of 2025.
“Director Lee also wrote the script, and I was amazed by his talent,” Lee said. “As a female actor working today, I can feel how much the world has changed. The fact that a project like this exists feels incredibly meaningful.”
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. What can you tell us about your character, Hee-ran?
A. She's graceful in every gesture and always maintains the aura of a female actor. I studied works and archival materials from the ’70s and ’80s. I particularly researched veteran singer Hye Eun-yi and I remember thinking, “Top stars back then were truly iconic.”
Why did you promote the show so actively despite being heavily pregnant?
As a female actor living in this era, I felt this project reflected real change. Just the fact that it exists feels important. I also felt a sense of responsibility as a part of it.
Did your family support your decision to take on the role and promote the show?
I married someone who’s been like a benefactor to me. He makes it easier for me to take on bold challenges compared to when I was single. Filming sex scenes can be hard to understand for nonactors, but he’s very understanding. After becoming a mother, I’ve become even more committed. Leaving my child to go on set makes me want to give my all when I’m out working. I approach every role as if it might be my last.
Did you speak with Ahn So-yeong, the original star of “Madame Aema,” during filming?
We met on set and I was both honored and grateful. I had seen so many videos of her acting and knew how hard it must’ve been back then. I deeply respect her. Without her, I might not even be here doing this work.
What kind of actor do you think you would have been in the 1980s?
I would’ve been quite sensitive. Some of the film titles from that time are incredibly objectifying toward women. It was the heyday of erotic films and I think life as a female actor back then must have been exhausting. I might have even considered early retirement.
Your profession often comes with public misconceptions. How do you deal with them?
It’s part of the job. I can’t avoid feeling somewhat wronged at times. I know the tax issue [Lee admitted back in February she unintentionally committed tax evasion] caused concern and I apologize for that. It’s still an ongoing matter — this is the fourth year. I paid the taxes, but I’ve asked the National Tax Service to review whether the additional assessment was appropriate.
Have you ever felt jealous of younger actors like your character Hee-ran does?
There are so many talented younger actors. Sometimes I think, “Uh-oh, I need to step up.” But ultimately, what matters is the effort I put in myself. If I become an irreplaceable actor, I won’t have to worry. And I truly love acting. I have lots of hobbies, but nothing excites me as much as acting.
What was it like working with actor Bang Hyo-rin, who plays Hee-ran's co-star Shin Joo-ae?
Hee-ran is inspired by Joo-ae. She feels a kinship with her and eventually forms a bond. Although we didn’t film in time order, I could feel our chemistry growing. Someone once said, “If women support each other, the world gets at least a degree warmer.” I felt that while filming “Aema.”
This is your fifth time working with Jin Seon-kyu (as Gu Jung-ho). How is it working with him?
I’m always impressed. He’s such a strong performer. He had the flu during a fighting scene yet didn’t hold back at all. That energy really motivated me too.
How would you like "Aema" to be remembered?
In the story, Hee-ran says, “A new era is coming!” — but the world doesn’t actually change. So she chooses to act and fight for that change. Somewhere in the world, someone like Hee-ran is probably resisting injustice. The story might seem uniquely Korean, but I believe its message is universal.
