Music, cosmetics, brands, you name it! There's a pop-up happening in Korea for you.
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 13:15
Are you a K-pop fan, cosmetics lover or local product enthusiast?
Whatever you consider yourself, there are plenty of themed pop-up events and stores currently open or set to launch across Korea that cater to your interests.
Whether you're a dedicated fan or simply looking to explore something new, here are some recent and upcoming pop-up experiences recommended by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
K-pop: Stray Kids, The Boyz and Treasure
To celebrate the release of its fourth full-length album “Karma,” Stray Kids is hosting a pop-up event from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3 at two locations in Songpa District, eastern Seoul: the Atrium on the first floor of Lotte World Mall and Cinepark on the seventh floor of Lotte World Tower.
The Atrium features a Challenge Zone, where fans can play Stray Kids-themed sports games like basketball and shooting. Additional experiential spaces include a Message Zone, where visitors can leave notes for the group, and a Listening Zone, which features tracks from the new album and voice memos from the members.
At both the Merchandise Zone and the Cinepark, visitors can shop for official merchandise featuring Skzoo — the animated animal versions of the members — including duffel bags, stickers, bracelets and more.
Another K-pop boy band, The Boyz, is hosting a pop-up titled “Lucky Little Things” in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, running through Sept. 10. The store is themed around the members’ childhoods.
Visitors can enjoy an exhibition area decorated with “lucky” childhood items and take part in various interactive experiences. Notable programs include “Chemi Quest” where the visitors can find out which member they're most compatible with, and the “Lucky Snap” where they can take themed photos in custom frames representing each member.
Limited-edition merchandise, including T-shirts, key rings and coasters, will also be available for purchase.
Treasure is also launching a pop-up store to mark the release of its new EP “Love Pulse,” running from Sept. 2 to 7 at Star Square in Mapo District, western Seoul.
The space, themed around the new album, will feature unreleased photos, limited-edition photo booths, physical albums and official merchandise.
Fans can enjoy daily media art screenings and receive exclusive on-site giveaways.
Treasure’s agency, YG Entertainment, noted that interactive zones and special promotions will help fans fully immerse themselves in Treasure’s musical universe.
Beauty: Musinsa, Beauty+ and OBgE
Fashion and cosmetics platform Musinsa is hosting its annual beauty festival, both online and offline.
The Musinsa Beauty Festa — its largest beauty pop-up — will be held in Seongsu from Aug. 29 to 31, while the online event runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.
The Rising Brand Zone highlights indie brands recommended by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, offering select products at discounts of up to 80 percent.
Visitors can also participate in lucky box events and “buy one, get one free” promotions.
Cosmetics lovers should also check out other beauty-related pop-ups.
At Musinsa Space Seongsu 3, the Beauty+ Super Cosmetic Awards Pop-up is running from Aug. 26 to 30, showcasing best-selling and award-winning products selected through blind tests and online votes. Visitors can try the products firsthand and join a capsule lucky draw, where everyone wins a gift.
Men’s cosmetics brand OBgE is hosting a pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, focusing on its signature “Pore Zero” line. Products include facial packs, lotion, sunscreen, sun sticks and more.
The pop-up also features a photo zone and a game area, where visitors can win sample kits and other prizes.
Local product promotions in South Jeolla, Pohang
Several pop-ups aim to promote Korea’s regional specialties.
In Mapo District, western Seoul, the Yeongam Agricultural Technology Center is hosting a fig-themed pop-up at Small Towns Mall.
Yeongam County in South Jeolla Province is Korea’s largest fig producer, accounting for 60 percent of national production. The pop-up includes fig displays, souvenirs like tumblers, pens and key rings, as well as a story-driven experience zone themed around the fruit.
In Pohang, North Gyeongsang, a pop-up titled Homigotgan is promoting local agricultural and seafood products, along with food items and merchandise from young entrepreneurs.
Running through Sept. 20, this pop-up serves as a cultural complex that includes a promotional zone for local products, an exhibit area featuring Homigot’s scenic landscapes and themed goods, sales zones for local foods and youth-designed products.
A food festival is scheduled to take place at the same venue on Sept. 14, featuring special tasting menus using local produce from the Homigot landscape agriculture complex, hands-on landscape experience programs and other variety of related events and activities.
