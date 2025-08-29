How will North's Kim Jong-un get to China for the Victory Day parade?
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 10:44
Kim Jong-un will make a rare trip to Beijing next month, his first overseas visit in nearly two years. Speculation now grows over his choice of transport — a plane, or his heavily armored train.
Pyongyang and Beijing announced simultaneously on Wednesday that Kim will travel to the Chinese capital to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the second Sino-Japanese War and World War II, called the "victory in the War against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War" in China.
The two states did not release further details about his itinerary.
This will be Kim’s first overseas trip since meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Far East in September 2023. His last visit to China was more than six years ago in January 2019, when he met with President Xi Jinping.
North Korea’s top leaders have traditionally traveled abroad by train. Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, famously avoided air travel and insisted on using his private train. For a 2001 summit with Putin, he spent more than 10 days riding the rails to Moscow.
Kim Jong-un has cultivated an image of being comfortable with flying, even appearing in state media piloting a small aircraft. But when it comes to foreign trips, he has usually opted for the train.
In May 2018, he flew on his private jet, the Chammae-1, for a visit to Dalian, China. The aircraft, however, is a modified Soviet-era Ilyushin IL-62M, and its safety raised concerns.
For the Singapore summit with U.S. President Donald Trump the following month that year, Kim flew on a plane provided by China.
Since then, every summit has involved his armored train. He traveled more than 60 hours through China to attend the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019. He used the train again for his April 2019 trip to Vladivostok, Russia, and for his September 2023 visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East.
Kim’s train resembles an ordinary passenger train from the outside but is heavily reinforced. It is fitted with satellite communications, conference rooms, private quarters, and cars for his entourage. Its reinforced armor makes it far heavier than a regular train but far more secure.
Experts say the train is the most likely option for Kim’s Beijing trip.
“It is difficult to predict with certainty, but given North Korea’s outdated aviation industry, traveling by train is more realistic than by plane in terms of security and safety,” said Oh Gyeong-seob, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
