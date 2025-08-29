North appears to be inactive in engaging in diplomacy with South or U.S.: Security adviser

North Korea appears to be inactive in engaging in diplomacy with South Korea or the United States, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday, days after both President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed their eagerness to resume talks with Pyongyang in their high-stakes summit.Wi made the remarks a day after Pyongyang's state media announced that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will soon visit China to attend a military parade next week in Beijing, setting the stage for a possible three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Wi told CBS radio that it would be "constructive not to set expectations too high for the possibility of dialogue" with North Korea."At present, North Korea has not shown willingness to engage in talks, either with us or with the U.S.," Wi said.He said it would be better to "calmly" wait for Pyongyang's response, given that it has taken a "very passive and negative attitude" toward Lee's peace overtures.He also assessed the likelihood of Kim attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea in late October as "very low."On the planned visit by Kim to China, Wi said, "This is a development that requires close attention."Reflecting on Lee's summit with Trump, Wi said the most visible outcome was the two leaders building "personal rapport," given Trump's unconventional style that emphasizes personal chemistry.Although Seoul and Washington had worked on a joint statement covering security, trade, investment and economic cooperation, it was not released at the end of the summit as progress in some areas was deemed "slow" and required further consultations with ministries and parliament.In addition to the agreement on shipbuilding, he cited "meaningful progress" in nuclear energy cooperation, including potential partnerships for nuclear exports and a bilateral nuclear energy pact."South Korea and the U.S. could jointly enter third-country markets, while discussions are underway on giving South Korea greater leeway in nuclear enrichment and reprocessing," he said.Seoul has long hoped to secure uranium enrichment and reprocessing capabilities to complete the nuclear fuel cycle, as it views these capabilities as crucial to addressing its energy security and environmental concerns, and helping its export bids.Washington has been cautious against lifting restrictions in the pact due largely to proliferation concerns, given that a reprocessing facility can be utilized to extract plutonium used to build nuclear weapons.Yonhap