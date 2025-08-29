 Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee apologizes to public after indictment
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 18:05

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 18:05
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaves the office of the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki at the KT Gwanghwamun Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6 after being questioned. [NEWS1]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee apologized to the public, saying she would “not offer excuses” after being indicted and detained on Friday on charges including violations of the Political Funds Act.
 
“I am deeply sorry for causing public concern in this situation, and I suffer every day,” Kim said in a statement delivered by her legal representatives. “But I will not offer excuses under any circumstances.”
 

Related Article

The statement came shortly after the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki indicted Kim on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act and the Political Funds Act, as well as bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
 
“I will not turn away from the path given to me and will faithfully face the trials,” she said. “I will also sincerely comply with the special counsel’s summons for any charges in the future.”
 
“Just as the moon shines brightest on the darkest nights, I too will endure this time while reflecting on my truth and my heart,” Kim said. “Even though I cannot change anything now and new articles appear each day as if they are established facts, I will not avoid them but will look closely.”
 
“Regarding today’s indictment, I thank the special prosecutors for their hard work, as well as the correctional officers and lawyers who have looked after me during the investigation,” Kim added. “I ask for your continued guidance until the end of the special counsel’s work.”
 
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on Aug. 12 after attending a warrant hearing. [YONHAP]

The indictment came 58 days after the special counsel launched its investigation on July 2. This is the first time in Korean constitutional history that both a former president and their spouse are standing trial while detained. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is already on trial after being indicted by a separate special counsel on insurrection charges.
 
Kim received the results of opinion polls free of charge 58 times in 2022 from self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun during the presidential election campaign and allegedly intervened in the nomination process of former People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun in a by-election that year, in violation of the Political Funds Act, according to the special counsel.
 
She also faces charges for allegedly acting as a financial backer in a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, in violation of the Capital Markets Act, and receiving luxury necklaces and other valuables from the Unification Church through shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as “Geon Jin,” which constitutes bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
