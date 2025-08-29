 Presidential office considers dismissal of KCC chief over political neutrality
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 21:00
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 29. [YONHAP]

The presidential office said Friday it has been considering dismissing the chief of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), Lee Jin-sook, from her duties over allegations she violated political neutrality.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the state auditor, the Board of Audit and Inspection, concluded in July that Lee breached her obligation to remain neutral.
 

"The violation of political neutrality is considered a very grave issue. This alone is very serious," Kang told reporters.
 
Lee was appointed by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol in July 2024.
 
In January, the Constitutional Court rejected a National Assembly vote to impeach Lee over allegations about a controversial decision-making process at the state broadcasting watchdog.
 

