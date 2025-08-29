Animals neglected and die as Busan's only zoo remains stuck in five-year legal battle
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 10:18
BUSAN — Busan’s only zoo, Samjung The Park, has been caught in a five-year legal battle over its sale, during which the facility closed, ownership remained disputed and the number of animals declined sharply.
While Samjung The Park closed in 2020, its operator, Samjung E&C, and the Busan city government remain locked in litigation over who holds the right to purchase the zoo.
The dispute has left animals neglected, prompting calls for local authorities to step in.
The zoo housed 950 animals across 158 species in 2019, before its closure, according to the Busan city government. By the end of 2020, the number had fallen to 548 animals in 141 species. As of December last year, only 484 animals in 121 species remained — about half the pre-closure population.
Internationally endangered animals have also died. Records show that in December 2022, the zoo held 121 animals in 39 species classified as endangered.
By April this year, the number had dropped to 89 animals in 34 species, with 32 animals dying over two years and four months. Among the losses were mantled guerezas and guanacos, both listed under Cites II, which restricts trade of species that risk extinction if not closely regulated.
Surviving animals remain isolated, unable to be exchanged with other zoos, leaving some to inbreed or live without mates. Thirteen zookeepers continue to work at the closed zoo, reportedly earning minimum wage while continuing to care for the animals.
“Since the zoo is closed, it is difficult to receive support from the city or other zoos,” one zookeeping industry official said. “Reopening is urgent to restart animal exchanges and improve management, including veterinary care, nutrition and living conditions."
Busan officials said they cannot provide active support while the dispute continues and the zoo remains privately operated.
When Samjung E&C filed for court receivership in February after a fire at its Banyan Tree resort, the city allocated 160 million won ($116,000) in reserve funds to provide food for the animals starting in May. That budget is expected to run out by October.
“We are supplying food until the end of October and are currently negotiating with Samjung E&C on what happens next,” a Busan city official said. “Since Samjung E&C still holds operating rights, the city cannot cover facility improvements or wages. Only when the payment lawsuit is resolved and ownership becomes clear can the city decide on its next steps.”
"Former Busan Mayor Hur Nam-sik rushed the opening of Samjung The Park in 2014 to claim an achievement,” said Shim In-seop, head of animal welfare group Life. “As visitor numbers fell short of expectations, the zoo piled up chronic losses and shut down after only six years. Because the city’s hasty decision created harm for animals, Busan should adopt protection measures regardless of the lawsuit.”
The troubled history of Busan’s zoo dates back to the mid-2000s. After Seongjigok Zoo closed in October 2005, developer The Park sought to reopen a new facility, but bankruptcies and design changes stalled construction. Work stopped in 2010.
In 2012, Busan signed a three-way agreement with Samjung E&C to revive the project. The deal required Samsung E&C to finance the completion of the zoo within one year and obligated the city to buy it for up to 50 billion won within three years if requested by the operator.
Samjung E&C reopened Samjung The Park in 2014 after restructuring and operated it until 2020 at a loss. The company later demanded that the city honor the 2012 agreement and purchase the zoo.
But the city refused, citing liens on the property, and Samjung E&C sued for 50 billion won.
Samjung E&C lost in the first trial, and its appeal was dismissed. But on July 18, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling and sent the case back to the Busan High Court. The first hearing in the retrial is scheduled for Sept. 25.
“We will continue to contest the case in the retrial, but if the court rules that we are obligated to accept Samjung E&C’s demand for purchase, we may need to comply," a Busan city official said.
