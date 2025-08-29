Death threat against Seoul mayor posted online
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 18:06
Police launched an investigation Friday after a death threat targeting Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was posted on an online community, sending officers to the Seoul Metropolitan Council to confirm Oh’s safety in person.
The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency received a report Friday morning about a threat to kill the mayor, according to police.
The case was then referred to the Namdaemun Police Precinct in Jung District, central Seoul, which dispatched officers to the Seoul Metropolitan Council building in Jung District, where Oh was attending a session, to verify his security. Police also informed him of the threat.
Investigators are tracking down the author of the post as of 5:20 p.m. Friday.
The post appeared at around 10:09 a.m. Friday on the online community DC Inside, in a gallery used by aspiring police cadets. It included threats such as “I’ll throw the mayor off the Seobu Expressway to kill him,” “You deserve to die — feel the thrill of being sucked under a bus” and “You will pay the price.”
The Seobu Expressway has recently been undergoing a conversion of its underpasses into surface-level intersections, causing traffic disruptions. Following the closure of the Omokgyo underpass on June 15, the Gwangmyeong underpass was shut down from midnight Friday, and the Ogeum underpass will close from midnight Sunday for conversion work.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)