 Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted under detention on corruption, bribery charges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted under detention on corruption, bribery charges

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 11:28
 
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been indicted under detention on Friday, on multiple charges of corruption and bribery including breach of political funding laws.
 
Kim is accused of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in parliamentary candidate nominations and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.
 

Related Article


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags breaking kim keon hee first lady indict

More in Social Affairs

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted under detention on corruption, bribery charges

Animals neglected and die as Busan's only zoo remains stuck in five-year legal battle

Over 300 people tested after tuberculosis case confirmed at private academy in Yongin

School violence records to impact all college admissions tracks starting 2028

Scooter battery blamed for apartment fire that killed mother and son

Related Stories

Ex-first lady skips prosecutors' questioning over influence-peddling scandal

Assembly votes 179-85 to probe first lady

Travel ban imposed on former first lady Kim Keon Hee

Prosecutors to question ex-first lady on election interference scandal

Warrants reveals first lady berated bodyguards for failing to prevent husband's arrest
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)