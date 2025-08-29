Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted under detention on corruption, bribery charges
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 11:28
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been indicted under detention on Friday, on multiple charges of corruption and bribery including breach of political funding laws.
Kim is accused of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in parliamentary candidate nominations and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.
