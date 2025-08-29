Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo indicted on charges of aiding insurrection
A special counsel team indicted former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday without detention on charges that included aiding insurrection and falsifying official documents.
Assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said at a briefing that Han was “indicted without detention on charges of aiding the leader of an insurrection, falsifying and using official documents, damaging public records, violating the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives and committing perjury.”
Han, who served as deputy chair of the Cabinet as prime minister, faces accusations that he failed to stop former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s illegal declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
Prosecutors said Han gave the appearance of legitimacy by recommending a Cabinet meeting before the declaration and later drafted and destroyed a revised proclamation to fix legal flaws in the initial document.
The special counsel's indictment also states that Han lied during a Constitutional Court hearing when he said he was unaware of the initial proclamation.
The special counsel team sought an arrest warrant for Han on Wednesday, but the court rejected the request, saying there was room for dispute over the legal assessment of his actions. As a result, he will stand trial without detention.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG
