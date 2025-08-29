Gyeonggi bus fares to increase by up to 400 won on Oct. 25
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:44
Bus fares in Gyeonggi are set to increase by up to 400 won ($0.30) starting Oct. 25, marking the province's first fare hike in six years.
The Gyeonggi provincial government announced Friday that it has finalized a fare increase plan for city buses, which was reviewed by the Consumer Policy Committee on July 31.
Depending on the type of bus, fares will go up by between 200 and 400 won.
For standard city buses, fares will rise from 1,450 won to 1,650 won when paid with a transportation card. For seated city buses, fares will increase from 2,450 won to 2,650 won. When paying with cash, fares will rise from 1,500 won to 1,700 won for standard buses, and from 2,500 won to 2,700 won for seated buses.
Express intercity buses, also known as red buses, will see a 400-won increase, from 2,800 won to 3,200 won when using a transportation card. The Gyeonggi Circulation Bus will also rise from 3,050 won to 3,450 won. In cash, those fares will be 3,300 won and 3,500 won, respectively.
Discounted fares for teenagers using transportation cards will rise from 1,010 won to 1,160 won for standard buses, and from 1,820 won to 1,860 won for seated buses. Express intercity buses will go from 1,960 won to 2,240 won, and the Gyeonggi Circulation Bus from 2,140 won to 2,420 won.
Children's fares will also increase: from 730 won to 830 won for standard buses, from 1,230 won to 1,330 won for seated buses, from 1,400 won to 1,600 won for express intercity buses, and from 1,530 won to 1,730 won for the Gyeonggi Circulation Bus.
The new fares will take effect with the first bus of the day on Oct. 25 following updates to transportation card and fare systems.
Ilsan Bridge to expand Hi-pass lanes to six
Meanwhile, starting Monday, the number of Hi-pass lanes, or Korea's electronic toll collection system, on Ilsan Bridge will be expanded from four to six following the completion of construction and trial runs, according to Gyeonggi and the bridge's private operator.
The 1,840-meter-long (1.14-mile-long) private toll bridge currently operates only four out of 10 lanes as Hi-pass lanes. As traffic volume has steadily increased — reaching an average of 80,000 vehicles per day — congestion at the tollgates has worsened.
To ease traffic flow, the province converted two additional manual toll lanes into electronic toll collection lanes.
“The expansion of Hi-pass lanes is expected to significantly improve convenience for drivers using Ilsan Bridge,” said Kang Seong-seup, head of Gyeonggi’s Construction Bureau. “We are also continuing discussions with relevant agencies on the possible elimination of tolls and are actively seeking practical ways to reduce the financial burden on residents.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)