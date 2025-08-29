High school in Busan evacuates students after receiving bomb threat
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:04
Students at a high school in Busan were evacuated Friday after the school received a fax threatening that explosives had been planted on the premises.
The threatening fax was sent around 12:30 a.m. to the school office of a high school in Dong District, Busan, according to police.
The fax claimed that "multiple high-powered pressure cooker bombs" had been installed on the school grounds and that they were "scheduled to detonate this afternoon."
A school official discovered the message upon arriving at work and immediately called the police.
The fax is believed to have originated from Japan.
The school halted all classes and evacuated approximately 500 students. A special police unit consisting of about 10 officers has been deployed to search the premises.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
