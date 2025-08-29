 High school in Busan evacuates students after receiving bomb threat
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

High school in Busan evacuates students after receiving bomb threat

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:04
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

An emblem of police [YONHAP]

 
Students at a high school in Busan were evacuated Friday after the school received a fax threatening that explosives had been planted on the premises.
 
The threatening fax was sent around 12:30 a.m. to the school office of a high school in Dong District, Busan, according to police.
 

Related Article

The fax claimed that "multiple high-powered pressure cooker bombs" had been installed on the school grounds and that they were "scheduled to detonate this afternoon."
 
A school official discovered the message upon arriving at work and immediately called the police.
 
The fax is believed to have originated from Japan.
 
The school halted all classes and evacuated approximately 500 students. A special police unit consisting of about 10 officers has been deployed to search the premises.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Bombs Korea

More in Social Affairs

Lee Jae Myung administration unveils record budget of 728 trillion won for 2026

Shirtless KTX rider gets roasted online

Seoul mayor pledges audit into yearlong delay of Hangang Bus

Gyeonggi bus fares to increase by up to 400 won on Oct. 25

Prosecutors seek life sentence for shaman charged with niece's murder

Related Stories

Watch the two debt bombs

Standing on China’s own

Standing on China’s own (KOR)

Pocheon bombing probe shows pilots' three-step target verification process failed

Declassified documents reveal global shock over North Korean founder's sudden death
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)