Prosecutors seek life sentence for shaman charged with niece's murder

Gyeonggi bus fares to increase by up to 400 won on Oct. 25

Seoul mayor pledges audit into yearlong delay of Hangang Bus

Lee Jae Myung administration unveils record budget of 728 trillion won for 2026

Related Stories

In shift, president appears open to income-based 'livelihood support' stimulus

Finance minister says FTA with U.S. still effective despite tariff deal

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era

DP calls to raise corporate tax for the wealthy, presidential office stays cautious

Trump says he’ll hear Korea’s 'offer to buy down' reciprocal tariffs before Aug. 1 deadline