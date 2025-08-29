Local workers swiftly clean up beer bottle spill in Daejeon
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 19:21
Around 400 shattered beer bottles that spilled onto a road in Daejeon were cleared in a matter of minutes Friday morning thanks to the swift response of local office workers and bystanders.
At approximately 10:20 a.m., more than 20 boxes of beer bottles fell off a truck at the Chungmu-ro intersection in Daeheung-dong, Jung District, central Daejeon.
The accident left shards of glass strewn across the road, causing a temporary disruption in traffic.
Around 10 employees from the Daejeon Sports Council, whose office is nearby, rushed out with shovels and brooms to help clean up the debris. Passersby also pitched in, and the road was fully cleared in about 30 minutes.
Police concluded that the accident occurred when the truck made a right turn with improperly secured cargo and fined the driver for not preventing the objects from falling.
"We saw the accident happen through the office window, so our team grabbed cleaning tools and headed out,” a Daejeon Sports Council official said in an interview with local media. “As a public organization, we wanted to prevent any inconvenience to citizens. Thanks to the help of nearby residents, we were able to clean it up quickly.”
