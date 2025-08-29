 Local workers swiftly clean up beer bottle spill in Daejeon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Local workers swiftly clean up beer bottle spill in Daejeon

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 19:21
Daejeon Sports Council employees clean up beer bottles spilled from a delivery truck at the Chungmu-ro intersection in Daeheung-dong, Jung District, Daejeon, at around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 29. [NEWS1]

Daejeon Sports Council employees clean up beer bottles spilled from a delivery truck at the Chungmu-ro intersection in Daeheung-dong, Jung District, Daejeon, at around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 29. [NEWS1]

 
Around 400 shattered beer bottles that spilled onto a road in Daejeon were cleared in a matter of minutes Friday morning thanks to the swift response of local office workers and bystanders.
 
At approximately 10:20 a.m., more than 20 boxes of beer bottles fell off a truck at the Chungmu-ro intersection in Daeheung-dong, Jung District, central Daejeon.
 

Related Article

The accident left shards of glass strewn across the road, causing a temporary disruption in traffic.
 
Around 10 employees from the Daejeon Sports Council, whose office is nearby, rushed out with shovels and brooms to help clean up the debris. Passersby also pitched in, and the road was fully cleared in about 30 minutes.
 
Daejeon Sports Council employees clean up beer bottles spilled from a delivery truck at the Chungmu-ro intersection in Daeheung-dong, Jung District, Daejeon, at around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 29. [NEWS1]

Daejeon Sports Council employees clean up beer bottles spilled from a delivery truck at the Chungmu-ro intersection in Daeheung-dong, Jung District, Daejeon, at around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 29. [NEWS1]

 
Police concluded that the accident occurred when the truck made a right turn with improperly secured cargo and fined the driver for not preventing the objects from falling.
 
"We saw the accident happen through the office window, so our team grabbed cleaning tools and headed out,” a Daejeon Sports Council official said in an interview with local media. “As a public organization, we wanted to prevent any inconvenience to citizens. Thanks to the help of nearby residents, we were able to clean it up quickly.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Beer Daejeon Korea

More in Social Affairs

Local workers swiftly clean up beer bottle spill in Daejeon

Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for Kakao founder over SM acquisition

Death threat against Seoul mayor posted online

U.S. firm CEO emphasizes role of education infrastructure investment at Seoul forum

Still worst in the OECD, Korea's gender wage gap shrinks little by little

Related Stories

Crafted in Korea

Japan ousts China to reclaim No. 1 in Korea's foreign beer market

Beer boom

At Goose Island, the 'K' in 'K-beer' apparently stands for 'kimchi'

Chinese beer imports to Korea decline over Tsingtao 'pee-gate'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)