 Over 300 people tested after tuberculosis case confirmed at private academy in Yongin
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 08:42
A sample that tested positive for tuberculosis is seen from a microscope in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 29, 2019. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Health authorities tested more than 300 people for tuberculosis after a student at a boarding cram school in Yongin, Gyeonggi, was diagnosed with the disease.
 
The Cheoin District Public Health Center in Yongin said Thursday that a student living at a dormitory for a private academy tested positive for pulmonary tuberculosis on Aug. 21. 
 

The next day, the center launched an epidemiological investigation and classified around 300 instructors and students as close contacts. Tests are underway, and results have not yet come out.
 
The infected student received treatment at a hospital and is now staying at home.
 
"No close contacts have shown symptoms of tuberculosis or tested positive so far," a Cheoin District Public Health Center official said.
 
Tuberculosis is a respiratory infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is classified as a Level 2 infectious disease in Korea, meaning it should be reported within 24 hours of outbreak and requires isolation.
 
Tuberculosis spreads mainly through coughing, sneezing and conversation. Common symptoms include persistent coughing, coughing up blood, fever, fatigue and weight loss.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
