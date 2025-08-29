Seoul mayor pledges audit into yearlong delay of Hangang Bus
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:45
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Friday pledged a full audit of the city’s Hangang Bus, a public ferry service along the Han River, after it was delayed by about a year due to construction setbacks and cost overruns.
Speaking during an interpellation session at the 332nd temporary meeting of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, Oh said he would “launch an audit once the project is completed” to determine responsibility for the delay.
During the session, Seoul Metropolitan Council member Lee Young-sil criticized the delay, attributing it to the involvement of a company inexperienced in the construction of passenger vessels. Originally scheduled to begin official operations in October 2024, the service was postponed due to delayed shipbuilding and delivery.
“Some working-level officials were likely burning with frustration and wanted to switch companies,” Oh said, referring to the delay. “But I was told that switching contractors mid-project would have led to even longer delays and higher costs.”
Oh said he had accepted the decision at the time, calling it “rational,” but stressed that “a thorough audit will be conducted once the project wraps up to clearly determine who is responsible and how such an unqualified company was selected. I intend to pursue this to clear up any misunderstandings.”
The city has now set Sept. 18 as the new launch date for the Han River bus service, which will run along a 31.5-kilometer (19.6-mile) route from Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, to Jamsil in Songpa District, southern Seoul. Boarding docks will be located in Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Apgujeong, Oksu, Ttukseom and Jamsil.
“I assume the working-level departments reported the Sept. 18 launch because they were confident, and since no one has requested an extension, I believe we’re on track,” said Oh. “I will make sure we meet the launch date.”
The service faced criticism during its trial run due to noise levels, but Oh said after taking several test rides himself, “the noise wasn’t as bad as expected.” He added that noise-dampening materials have since been installed in response to concerns raised by city council members.
“I sincerely apologize to the public for the delay, which nearly reached a year beyond the original target,” Oh said. “However, I believe this was more of a technical issue than an administrative failure.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)