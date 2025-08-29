Shirtless KTX rider gets roasted online
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:58
A man riding Korea’s high-speed KTX train decided the trip was casual enough to go shirtless. The internet disagreed.
On Thursday, a post appeared on an online forum titled “KTX Shirtless Villain.” Attached was a photo: a man slouched in his seat, bare-chested, his shirt dumped by his feet. His shoes were off, too. The poster who shared the image had spotted him the previous day.
“No matter how hot it is, this isn’t a bathhouse,” he wrote. “Every day, a new kind of villain appears.”
Online outrage was swift. “A Korean doing that in public?” one commenter asked in disbelief. Another wrote, “The KTX is freezing cold. Even if it were hot, this is absurd.” Others worried about collateral damage: “That seat will reek of sweat. What about the poor next passenger?” And, of course, the classic refrain: “Is this a bathhouse?”
Some called for punishment. Korean law makes indecent exposure a crime, with penalties of up to a year in prison or fines of up to 5 million won ($3,500). Even “excessive exposure” can mean a 100,000 won fine.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
