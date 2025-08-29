 U.S. investment firm CEO emphasizes role of education infrastructure funding at Seoul forum
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 17:08
 
Bob Hellman, CEO of American Infrastructure Partners, delivers a keynote speech during the North America Infra Insight Forum hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo held at Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul on Aug. 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Bob Hellman, CEO of American Infrastructure Partners, delivers a keynote speech during the North America Infra Insight Forum hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo held at Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul on Aug. 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Private capital plays a crucial role in strengthening U.S. education infrastructure, Bob Hellman, CEO of American Infrastructure Partners (AIP), said at a recent forum hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo.
 
“Public school facilities in the United States are essential community assets, yet they face chronic underinvestment — to close this gap, active participation from private investors is essential,” said Hellman during the North America Infra Insight Forum held at Westin Josun Seoul on Thursday.
 

The average age of U.S. K-12 school facilities is nearly 50 years, with an investment shortfall of more than $400 billion expected over the next decade, Hellman noted.
 
“Because education operating budgets are a priority payment at the state level, they remain stable regardless of economic cycles or political shifts,” Hellman explained. “This provides investors with predictability and long-term opportunity.”
 
Founded by Hellman in 2006 as American Infrastructure Funds and established as an independent manager in 2018, AIP has invested approximately $5 billion across U.S. essential infrastructure, including bridges, post offices, schools and rural broadband networks, according to the company.
 
“Improving school infrastructure is not just about generating returns,” Hellman emphasized during the forum. “It strengthens learning environments and contributes to the long-term prosperity of communities.”  
 
He added that education infrastructure offers investors both inflation protection and sustainable value creation.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
U.S. investment firm CEO emphasizes role of education infrastructure funding at Seoul forum

