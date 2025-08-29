Korean investment boosts 1.66 million U.S. jobs — What’s the impact at home?

The summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump concluded to mostly positive reviews. Observers cited rigorous preparation. Lee had read Trump’s "The Art of the Deal" (1987) beforehand, crafting remarks accordingly. He notably quipped, “If you become the peacemaker, then I will assist you by being a pacemaker,” a line that would flatter a diplomat hoping for a Nobel Prize and also delivered a pleasing rhyme in English.Six hours before the summit, Trump sent a tweet with terms like “purge” and “revolution,” raising alarms in Seoul. But two weeks earlier, chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik had established a “hotline” with Trump’s aide Susie Wiles. Kang reassured Wiles and urged her to frame the tweet to avert a crisis. That helped neutralize the moment.Lee also delivered a lecture at the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies before an audience of high-ranking officials. He stated that “Korea can no longer lean on ‘security from the United States, economy with China.’” It was a strategic message to dispel notions that he favors Beijing.Top business leaders joined the president in Washington: Ryu Jin of the Federation of Korean Industries, Chey Tae-won of SK Group, Lee Jae-yong of Samsung Electronics and Koo Kwang-mo of LG. At a Korea–U.S. business roundtable, they rolled out a combined $150 billion investment plan in U.S. manufacturing. Samsung pledged 52 trillion won ($37.5 billion), LG 35 trillion won, SK 18 trillion won, and Hyundai Motor Group committed 36 trillion won over four years — a $21 billion increase from its March plan.In June, Ryu revealed that Korean firms had already invested $160 billion in the United States, creating 830,000 jobs. Add another $150 billion, and Korea would be responsible for nearly 1.66 million U.S. jobs.Trump’s tariff gambit framed the choice: Accept punitive 25 percent tariffs or invest locally. Seoul ultimately agreed to a 15 percent rate in return for massive investment. It was coercion by a superpower, yes — and effective strategy, too.But how does this translate into jobs at home? Statistics Korea reports that in the first quarter of 2025, Korea added just 15,000 wage-earner jobs, compared to 314,000 in the same quarter last year — the worst since data was first compiled in 2018. Construction jobs dropped by 154,000, manufacturing lost 12,000, and growth slowed even in health care and social services.One cause may well be the “Dec. 3 emergency martial law crisis” last year, when then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a televised address. Parliament overturned the decree within hours, but the episode caused political and economic turmoil.Other structural pressures include overcapacity in steel and petrochemicals driven by Chinese oversupply. Analysts warn that two of Korea’s "big four" petrochemical companies may face closure.On taxes, the Ministry of Economy and Finance recently proposed raising the corporate rate from 24 to 25 percent. Critics say it undermines struggling firms. Indeed, the 2025 top corporate taxpayer was the Bank of Korea — not Samsung Electronics, which posted a loss and paid zero corporate tax. Overall, corporate tax receipts fell from 104 trillion won in 2022 to 62 trillion won in 2024, a sharp 40 percent drop.A one-point tax hike won’t break companies, but it does send a signal: the administration is insensitive to entrepreneurial challenges. In contrast, Japan is expanding tax credits and allowing rapid depreciation to encourage investment.Corporate taxes benefit the economy via investment — not necessarily wealthy individuals. Nordic welfare states, long led by social democrats, often levy low corporate taxes to drive productivity and growth.President Lee has stressed that “companies stand at the center of economic growth.” In Korea’s context, those are largely big corporations. For Trump, U.S. jobs come first. For Korea, the priority is ensuring investment delivers Korean jobs — not just external headlines.