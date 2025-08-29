Kim Jong-un to attend Victory Day ceremony in Beijing, raising denuclearization concerncs

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the 80th anniversary ceremony of the end of World War II in Beijing on Sept. 3, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced on Thursday. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit and offered a warm welcome. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be present. Images of the three leaders standing together atop Tiananmen Gate are expected to create a sharp contrast to the 2023 Camp David summit among South Korea, the United States and Japan.Kim’s participation signals the consolidation of a North Korea-China-Russia triangle, directly countering the trilateral coordination between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo. The shift underscores China’s willingness to embrace the partnership despite previous hesitation to avoid alienating the United States. In the era of U.S.-China strategic rivalry, such competing blocs are likely to endure.The Beijing trip also marks Kim’s first appearance on a multilateral diplomatic stage since taking power in 2012. Unlike his father, Kim Jong-il, who avoided high-profile foreign settings, Kim Jong-un has demonstrated a readiness to take bold diplomatic steps. With backing from Beijing and Moscow, he now appears confident enough to engage in wider diplomacy. Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited leaders from 26 nations to the Victory Day event, raising the possibility that Kim Jong-un could meet other heads of state. Some speculate he may even join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit later this month.Seoul’s presidential office said it had anticipated Kim Jong-un's Beijing visit and factored it into preparations for the recent Korea-U.S. summit. President Lee Jae Myung’s stop in Japan before traveling to Washington, aimed at reinforcing trilateral cooperation, was partly shaped by these developments. While pragmatic, the move does not eliminate the new complications for North Korea policy. U.S. President Donald Trump has cast himself as a “peacemaker” while Lee has pledged to act as a “pacemaker,” but that strategy could falter with Kim Jong-un now buttressed by both China and Russia.The strengthened diplomatic footing for Pyongyang raises questions about the prospect of denuclearization. Whether Kim Jong-un leverages Chinese and Russian backing to reenter talks with Washington or doubles down on rejecting denuclearization remains unclear. In this period of volatility, Seoul’s best course is to watch developments closely and keep the Korea-U.S.-Japan framework tightly aligned.