Ruling and opposition leaders must step back from confrontation

President Lee Jae Myung, who returned to Seoul early on Thursday from his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, has called for a meeting with Democratic Party (DP) and People's Power Party (PP) leaders. Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee instructed aides to immediately pursue a gathering with party heads, including newly elected PPP Chairman Jang Dong-hyuk. Jang responded that he would consider any formal proposal, but emphasized that “the format and agenda are important.”During a press briefing on his flight home, Lee said he was willing to meet opposition leaders who opposed the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, stressing that dialogue must be open. Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho also conveyed the president’s invitation directly to Jang.Meetings between the president and PPP leaders should be routine. Yet in today’s climate, they are seen as nearly impossible. DP and PPP leaders often refuse even to shake hands, dismissing one another as if invisible. PPP leaders attack Lee’s U.S. trip as “diplomatic humiliation” without considering the results. Both sides appear locked into serving their most ardent supporters, fostering a pattern of hostile codependence. Even after Lee’s call for cooperation, confrontation has only sharpened.DP Chairman Jung Chung-rae escalated rhetoric, labeling the PPP a group that “sought to kill countless innocent people” and questioning whether he could sit with those who once targeted him. “My answer is no,” he declared. He demanded that Jang clarify whether he endorsed Yoon’s continuing influence. When Jang sent flowers to congratulate Jung’s election, Jung dismissed the gesture, saying it was simply reciprocation and quipping, “Stop the wild imagination.” Jang countered that the questions left him “bursting out laughing,” calling them distorted political attacks.Rather than addressing the president's proposal, both sides traded sharp words. Tensions deepened after the ruling party rejected an opposition nominee for the National Human Rights Commission.As Jung himself wrote, politics is meant to be “a contest of words.” But the rhetoric has grown sharper than swords. To describe rivals as murderers or to rally for a president’s downfall may energize partisan bases, but to most citizens, it sounds like sophistry. Prolonged politics of hostility will leave only division and cynicism.The president has extended his hand. Both sides should step back from political brinkmanship. Instead of wrangling over format or agenda, they should sit down quickly to review diplomatic and security achievements and discuss national priorities. Only by each retreating a step can DP and PPP leaders open the door to genuine cooperation.