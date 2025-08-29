'Rigoletto,' love as a mistake

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In 1832, Victor Hugo wrote the play "The King Amuses Himself." Its protagonist, a libertine king, pursues ministers' wives, daughters of commoners and women of the streets without hesitation. But he does not act alone. A court jester directs him, pointing out the next target to satisfy the monarch’s boredom, while protecting his own precarious freedom. Inevitably, revenge follows. The ruling elite kidnap the jester's daughter and throw her to the king. To her father's despair, the innocent young woman mistakes the king's advances for genuine love. From that point, the jester's tale becomes a father's tragedy.The play lasted only a day before being banned. Authorities were alarmed that an assassination plot against a king appeared on stage. Yet the work survived, transformed by a new disguise. The setting shifted from France to the Duchy of Mantua, the king became a duke, and the regicide plot became a contract killing. But the most decisive change came when Giuseppe Verdi set it to music. "Rigoletto" became both the new name of the jester and the opera's title.One of its most celebrated passages is the quartet, a scene that captures the essence of opera's unique tension. The duke again woos a woman, who replies with playful banter. At the same moment, Rigoletto brings his daughter to witness the scene. He vows revenge, while the daughter, shaken but unyielding, refuses to abandon her love. Each character speaks separately, yet the music weaves their voices into a single, beautiful whole. For the audience, the effect is unsettling. Frivolity and sincerity, misery and nobility, weariness and human anguish all collide. The most enchanting melody, however, comes from the tenor — the libertine himself. That is the uncomfortable truth.Years later, Hugo would write in "Les Misérables": "Love is a mistake. But Fantine's love was too pure to be called a mistake."Innocence and weakness make people easy prey for temptation, then and now. Beneath seductive melodies lie the voices of daughters pleading to be heard. The question remains whether audiences, caught by beauty, can still recognize those cries.