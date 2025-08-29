Friday's fortune: Nurture connections and maintain harmony
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 05:00
Today's signs encourage us to nurture connections — whether through love, family or community — while maintaining harmony and generosity. The overall guidance emphasizes moderation, self-care and finding happiness through mindset and meaningful bonds rather than external gains. Your fortune for Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
」
■
「
📅 Friday, August 29, 2025
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North
🔹 Happiness depends on your mindset.
🔹 A spouse is more reliable than filial children.
🔹 You’ll want to take care of someone.
🔹 Relationships are sustained by affection.
🔹 Married couples may focus on children.
🔹 Love is a game of push and pull.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Two are better than one, three are better than two.
🔹 Be a steady center as an elder.
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 Growth comes through harmony.
🔹 Your authority or influence may expand.
🔹 Social connections will broaden.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Nothing goes to waste today.
🔹 Blood ties are stronger than water.
🔹 Save and collect even small things.
🔹 Build cooperative relationships to grow.
🔹 Interests will align smoothly.
🔹 Social life brightens — all eyes on you.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life in your 100s should still be fun.
🔹 Do what you enjoy.
🔹 Favor goes to your own people.
🔹 Surround yourself with trusted allies.
🔹 Contracts or projects may gain momentum.
🔹 Good information may come your way.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Learning never stops with age.
🔹 Familiar things bring comfort.
🔹 Old friends and old wine are best.
🔹 Today is for giving, not receiving.
🔹 Others’ fortunes may seem better than yours.
🔹 Express your individuality over trends.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 All lives share similar struggles.
🔹 Help when you can.
🔹 Look broadly, not just far ahead.
🔹 Time is money — use it wisely.
🔹 Grow the pie before chasing your share.
🔹 Expenses may arise.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t hold back on spending for yourself.
🔹 Saving is good, but wise spending matters too.
🔹 Moderate spending is life’s lubricant.
🔹 Look at the forest, not just the trees.
🔹 Effort may outweigh results.
🔹 Balance cost with satisfaction.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t ignore health issues — see a doctor.
🔹 Avoid going out in broad daylight.
🔹 Don’t lend money out of sentiment.
🔹 Appearances may differ from reality.
🔹 Nothing in life comes free.
🔹 Take time for yourself.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect care and respect from others.
🔹 Be proud of your children or household.
🔹 Today leans toward progress, not regression.
🔹 Gains outweigh losses.
🔹 Knock and the door will open.
🔹 Keep a positive mindset.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Life may be filled with joy today.
🔹 Today is the best day.
🔹 Dreams come true — make a wish.
🔹 Do what you love and excel at.
🔹 Vision inspires your work.
🔹 Luck is on your side.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Be wary of overly friendly strangers.
🔹 Money often brings respect.
🔹 Avoid overwork or strain.
🔹 Don’t give or accept favors.
🔹 You may feel stuck between choices.
🔹 Don’t cling too much to friends.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stifled | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well even if appetite is low.
🔹 Don’t think everything depends on you.
🔹 Limit outings and meetings.
🔹 Keep inner thoughts to yourself.
🔹 Neither dominate nor let others dominate you.
🔹 Stay out of the spotlight.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)