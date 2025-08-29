Injured midfielder Hwang In-beom removed from nat'l team roster ahead of friendlies in U.S.
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 17:13
Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom will not be available to play for Korea in two upcoming friendly matches in the United States due to a calf injury.
The Korea Football Association said Friday that Seo Min-woo of Gangwon FC has been called up as his replacement.
Hwang suffered a calf muscle injury while playing for his Dutch club on Aug. 17 and was substituted at halftime. His absence is seen as a significant setback for coach Hong Myung-bo, as Hwang has been a key figure in the midfield.
Seo, 27, returns to the national team after making his senior international debut at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship in July. He first appeared as a substitute against China and later started matches against Hong Kong and Japan.
In the United States, Seo will vie for a starting role alongside midfielders Park Yong-woo, Paik Seung-ho, Park Jin-seop, Kim Jin-gyu, and Jens Castrop.
The national team will depart from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday to face the U.S. on Sept. 7 and Mexico on Sept. 10.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
