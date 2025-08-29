Britain’s Sky Sports signs new three-year deal to show NFL games

British pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports announced an expanded three-year agreement with the NFL on Friday to show more games through the 2027 season, including all London and European games.The deal marks the 30th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky, the league's top UK broadcast partner.Sky, which broadcasts to the UK and Ireland, will add a second game at 6 p.m. and "up to an additional two games at 9 p.m." to be shown live concurrently starting this weekend as the new season kicks off.“In another first, all London and Europe games will be broadcast live on Sky, including the highly anticipated inaugural games in Ireland and Spain. Combined, this equates to a near 50 percent increase in the number of live matches available to Sky Sports customers,” the broadcaster said in its announcement.The value of the agreement was not disclosed. Sky's relationship with the NFL dates to 1995.“The UK market continues to be a priority for the NFL internationally, as we look to drive fandom and grow the game at every level around the world,” Gerrit Meier, managing director and head of NFL International, said in Sky's announcement.The Minnesota Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on Sept. 28 in Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game. The Vikings then travel to London to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 5.A week later, the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets at Tottenham. On Oct. 19, Wembley Stadium is the site for a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.There are two other European games this season. On Nov. 9, the Indianapolis Colts face the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. The NFL's first game in Spain features the Washington Commanders against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.AP