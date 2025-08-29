 Venus Williams wins a U.S. Open women's doubles match for the first time since 2014
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Tennis

print dictionary print

Venus Williams wins a U.S. Open women's doubles match for the first time since 2014

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 09:10
Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Lyudmyla Kichenok, of the Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez, of Australia, during a first round women's doubles match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 28, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Lyudmyla Kichenok, of the Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez, of Australia, during a first round women's doubles match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 28, in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Venus Williams won a women’s doubles match at the U.S. Open for the first time in more than a decade — and this time without her sister, Serena — teaming up with Leylah Fernandez on Thursday to defeat the sixth-seeded pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6 (4), 6-3.
 
The 45-year-old did her signature twirl-and-wave when it was over and called Fernandez, who is 22, “the best partner I ever played with — outside of Serena.”
 

Related Article

 
Williams and Fernandez, the 2021 singles runner-up at Flushing Meadows, were heavy fan favorites at a nearly-full Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the chair umpire had to ask the crowd multiple times to keep quiet.
 
The spectators gave Williams and Fernandez a standing ovation after they claimed the opening tiebreaker despite trailing 5-2 in that set — and rose again to cheer after the match ended.
 
There were chants of “Here we go, Venus, here we go!” and a sign in the stands read, “Welcome to the Williams show.”
 
"Wow," Williams said in her on-court interview. "Thank you, you guys. Thank you for showing up for us."
 
She hadn't won a women’s doubles match in New York since 2014, when she and Serena made it to the quarterfinals, or at any Grand Slam tournament since the 2018 French Open. The last of the sisters' 14 major championships in women’s doubles came at Wimbledon in 2016.
 
The older Williams also has won seven Grand Slam titles in singles, and another two in mixed doubles. She had been off the tour for 16 months until returning to action by playing singles and doubles at Washington in July.
 
At Flushing Meadows, Williams lost in the first round of mixed doubles and singles, then was awarded a wild card for women's doubles. In singles, Williams pushed 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova to three sets before bowing out Monday night.
 
Williams on Thursday was playing doubles at a major for the first time since the 2022 U.S. Open, Serena's final tournament.

AP
tags tennis open

More in Tennis

Venus Williams wins a U.S. Open women's doubles match for the first time since 2014

Venus Williams receives a wild-card entry with Reilly Opelka to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open

45-year-old Venus Williams becomes 2nd-oldest woman to win a singles match

Wimbledon blames human error for a mistake by the tech that replaced officials. Here's what happened.

Wimbledon’s AI judges receive mixed reviews from players and fans

Related Stories

Djokovic snubs Australian Open broadcaster over reporter comments

Emma Raducanu, Jelena Ostapenko to compete at Korea Open

Kwon Soon-woo exits U.S. Open in second round

Jang passes first two rounds of Australian Open qualifiers

Kwon Soon-woo reaches second round at Australian Open
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)