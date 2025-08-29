 Immersive 'Wizard of Oz' premier captivates Las Vegas with innovative technology and AI
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Immersive 'Wizard of Oz' premier captivates Las Vegas with innovative technology and AI

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 21:11
A couple pose for a photo in front of a display of 50-feet-long legs and 22-feet-tall ruby slippers, a promotion for the ″Wizard of Oz at Sphere″ movie, in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A couple pose for a photo in front of a display of 50-feet-long legs and 22-feet-tall ruby slippers, a promotion for the ″Wizard of Oz at Sphere″ movie, in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Swirling winds, drone-operated monkeys and AI brought new life to "The Wizard of Oz" on Thursday at the premier of an immersive version of the Hollywood classic in Las Vegas.
 
A yellow-brick carpet, mimicking the yellow brick road in the film, led to the entrance of Sphere, a high-tech, dome-shaped entertainment venue that is showing the update of the 1939 movie musical.

Related Article

 
Premier attendees included Lorna Luft, whose mother Judy Garland played Dorothy in the movie.
 
"We are finally off to see the wizard!" Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan told the crowd. "What you're about to see tonight is our most powerful example yet of experiential storytelling in this new media."
 
Some cinema lovers have recoiled at the idea of tinkering with a classic film. Workers in Hollywood also are wary that artificial intelligence will be used to replace human work.
 
Dolan said audiences would be wowed by the new "Wizard of Oz" experience.
 
"For the first time, you're going to feel like you're part of the story," he said.
 
A promotion for the ″Wizard of Oz at Sphere″ movie is displayed on the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 20 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A promotion for the ″Wizard of Oz at Sphere″ movie is displayed on the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 20 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Reworking the film took more than two years and 2,000 people, including the Sphere's creative team, Google's DeepMind researchers and Warner Bros Discovery executives. The film has been updated and AI has been used to make it watchable on Sphere's giant, wraparound screen.
 
AI restored tiny celluloid frames into today's high definition and filled in details such as freckles on Dorothy's face. Proponents see it as a potential watershed moment in Hollywood's use of AI tools.
 
The Sphere added offscreen elements such as fans that kicked up wind and blew leaf-shaped confetti when the tornado swept Dorothy's farmhouse into the sky. Sixteen-foot (4.88-meter) helium-filled monkeys flew overhead as the Wicked Witch plotted Dorothy's demise.
 

Reuters
tags The Wizard of Oz Las Vegas immersive film AI premier

More in World

Immersive 'Wizard of Oz' premier captivates Las Vegas with innovative technology and AI

Britain’s Sky Sports signs new three-year deal to show NFL games

U.S. diplomat apologizes for using the word 'animalistic' in reference to Lebanese reporters

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO has inspired followers, prosecutors say

Cosco says facing 'challenges' with international investments amid U.S. trade pressure

Related Stories

All major Las Vegas Strip casinos are now unionized in historic labor victory

Working on new material: Interior material firm LX Hausys exhibits at KBIS 2025

Permission to browse

F1 drivers complain about marijuana smoke while preparing for Las Vegas Grand Prix

How TES' Las Vegas factory brings old tech back to life
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)