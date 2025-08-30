 Kim-Putin talks under discussion on sidelines of Chinese military parade: Kremlin
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Kim-Putin talks under discussion on sidelines of Chinese military parade: Kremlin

Published: 30 Aug. 2025, 09:53
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during their talks at Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during their talks at Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

 
A possible bilateral meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin is under discussion, the Kremlin said Friday, as the two leaders are both set to attend a high-profile military parade in China next week.
 
The two are among state leaders of 26 foreign countries scheduled to attend the upcoming event at Tiananmen Square in Beijing next Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945.
 

Related Article

 
While such a meeting between Kim and Putin has not yet been confirmed, it was under discussion, Kremlin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as telling reporters.
 
The Kremlin official added that Putin would be seated on the right side of Chinese President Xi Jinping, while Kim will be seated on Xi's left.
 
Next week's event comes amid deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia in a range of areas, which has involved the North's deployment of troops in support of Russia in its war against Ukraine.
 
Kim has no record of attending a multilateral gathering since taking power in 2011.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia China Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin

More in Politics

North's leader Kim again consoles families of troops killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Kim-Putin talks under discussion on sidelines of Chinese military parade: Kremlin

Lee proposes public debate on prosecutorial reform amid growing tensions

Presidential office considers dismissal of KCC chief over political neutrality

Lee's approval rebounds to 59% on diplomacy in U.S. summit

Related Stories

Russia's security chief says North Korea will dispatch 6,000 troops for reconstruction

Kim Jong-un meets Vladimir Putin at Russian spaceport after four-year gap

Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

North Korean leader meets top Russian security official on anniversary of Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

Russian flights suggest transfers of military tech to North Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)