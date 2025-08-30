Kim-Putin talks under discussion on sidelines of Chinese military parade: Kremlin

A possible bilateral meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin is under discussion, the Kremlin said Friday, as the two leaders are both set to attend a high-profile military parade in China next week.The two are among state leaders of 26 foreign countries scheduled to attend the upcoming event at Tiananmen Square in Beijing next Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945.While such a meeting between Kim and Putin has not yet been confirmed, it was under discussion, Kremlin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as telling reporters.The Kremlin official added that Putin would be seated on the right side of Chinese President Xi Jinping, while Kim will be seated on Xi's left.Next week's event comes amid deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia in a range of areas, which has involved the North's deployment of troops in support of Russia in its war against Ukraine.Kim has no record of attending a multilateral gathering since taking power in 2011.Yonhap