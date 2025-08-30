Son Heung-min says he 'can't wait' for LAFC home debut

Having appeared in three consecutive away matches for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) to begin his career in America, Son Heung-min is now itching to finally take the field at home."The first home game after a month that felt like a year, I can't wait," Son said during his media availability at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.LAFC will host San Diego FC at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, or 11:45 a.m. Monday in Korea, for Son's first match at home since signing with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club earlier this month."The fans will be really, really good and the stadium will be packed so (I) can't wait to be on the pitch again," Son added.LAFC have gone undefeated in their three matches with Son in tow, with a win and two draws. Son picked up an assist in a 2-0 win over New England Revolution on Aug. 16 in his second match, and netted his first goal for LAFC in a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas seven days later."It was tough, three away trips, and I think it was perfect time to make MLS debut — three weeks, the hardest away trips — so it's been excellent," he said. "Even the long travel, I had time to speak to the players and socializing is so important to me."Son joined LAFC after leaving Tottenham Hotspur following a 10-year run. He punctuated his English stint by captaining Tottenham to the UEFA Europa League title in May for their first trophy in 17 years, and Son said he wants to keep winning trophies in LA."I obviously try to win the trophy for this club and that's what I'm here for and that's what I work for," he said. "I had a great memory three months ago, won the trophy in Europa League. With that feeling, with that momentum, I want to keep going."Son's arrival has been a boon to LAFC and to the rest of MLS.Ticket prices for Son's upcoming home debut and Son's shirts have skyrocketed and his shirts have been flying off the shelves. Son's three away matches for LAFC this month all drew sizable Korean crowds, who helped create a home-like atmosphere for the visiting club at each stop.Son, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, said he has been "very surprised" with the reception because football "probably was not the biggest sport in U.S., so I didn't know that people really know about me.""I'm very, very happy and three weeks have been an unbelievable time," he continued. "But, as I said, I'm here to win the games, win the trophy. My job is playing football."In the big picture, Son also said he wants to help grow MLS, along with other global stars who've made their way to North America lately, including Inter Miami teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez."They want to make this league as big as possible and that's what I'm here for as well," Son said. "My name, compared to them, is very small, but I just want to help the league more interesting. I am here to entertain the people and give a little bit of joy to the people, smile and happiness, and obviously quality football. That's what I'm expecting from myself."Yonhap