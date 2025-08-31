 Global institutions expect Korea's economic growth to rebound to 1.8 percent in 2026: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Global institutions expect Korea's economic growth to rebound to 1.8 percent in 2026: Report

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:28
The photo shows export containers stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 26. [NEWS1]

The photo shows export containers stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 26. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's economy may have hit bottom this year, with growth expected to rebound to a near 2 percent range next year, a report showed on Sunday.
 
According to a report by Bloomberg, the average growth forecast for the Korean economy by 41 local and international organizations for 2026 was 1.8 percent, which, if realized, would mark a notable rebound from the 0.9 percent growth projected for this year by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
The average forecast is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 1.6 percent growth projected by the Korean central bank last week and is in line with an earlier projection by the Seoul government.
 
So far, 19 local and global institutions have also provided 2027 outlooks for Asia's fourth-largest economy, which averaged 2 percent, according to the report.
 
The projection surpasses the country's potential growth rate, which stands at 1.9 percent, according to an earlier estimate by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
 
The BOK earlier forecast the local economy to grow 1.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the July-September period, possibly marking one of the five steepest growth rates among 37 major economies.
 
Such a favorable outlook was partly attributed to strong exports driven by increased demand for semiconductors and recovery in domestic consumption.

Yonhap
tags Economy Rebound growth

More in Economy

Korean economy to reboound 1.8% next year, 2% year after, Bloomberg survey says

Global institutions expect Korea's economic growth to rebound to 1.8 percent in 2026: Report

Rise in household loans gathers pace in August despite real estate curb

More than 98 percent of households apply for relief vouchers

Kospi closes lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Related Stories

Elated at 4 percent growth

Covid recession over for Korea — for now

Financial institutions pessimistic about Korea's growth, average forecast at 0.9%

Concerns grow over S. Korean economy growing 0.1 percent or less for 4th quarter

Yoon impeachment, Trump tariffs could push Korea's growth forecast close to 1 percent
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)