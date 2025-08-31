Samsung SDI to reveal new ESS tech, battery models at RE+ 2025
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 14:29
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Samsung SDI will unveil its new energy storage system (ESS) technology and battery models at RE+(Renewable Energy Plus) 2025 from Sept. 9 to 11 in Las Vegas, the battery maker said Sunday.
The RE+(Renewable Energy Plus) 2025, set to take place at The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, is a gathering of global tech leaders where participants share their insights on the latest trends in the business sector. Some 1,300 companies from around the world will take part in this year's event.
Under the slogan "All-American, Proven & Ready," Samsung SDI will showcase its products made in the United States, targeting the U.S. market amid rising tariffs and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The manufacturer will unveil its new ESS solution technology, dubbed Samsung Battery Box (SBB) 1.7 and 2.0. The SBB is an all-in-one ESS housed in a 20-foot container that includes battery cells, modules and racks. It offers a plug-and-play solution for power grids and was awarded the CES Innovation Award at the CES 2025 this year for its safety, stability and performance.
The new SBB 1.7 has been equipped with 17 percent higher energy density compared to the earlier SBB 1.5 version. The SBB 2.0, incorporated with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, has been designed to boast one of the longest life spans in the industry, according to Samsung SDI. Both products include Samsung SDI’s fire suppression technology, the Enhanced Direct Injection (EDI).
"We are introducing locally customized, high-efficiency ESS batteries to appeal to the rapidly growing U.S. market,” said Samsung SDI. “We plan to accelerate our expansion in the United States with top-performing ESS battery solutions.”
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
