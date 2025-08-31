BTS's Jimin and actor Song Da-eun dated briefly but broke up, sources say
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 15:33
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Jimin of boy band BTS and actor Song Da-eun dated but broke up some time ago, news outlet Money Today reported Sunday.
The two began dating around the time that Jimin started his military duty in December 2023, but broke up soon afterward, per the report.
An anonymous insider with knowledge of the matter told Money Today that the two celebrities had "dated for a short period of time in the past," adding that "the pictures and videos that Song Da-eun posted online were mostly taken in the past."
Another insider also explained that although the exact date and duration of their relationship are unclear, the two are not together at the moment, according to the report.
Earlier this month, Song posted a video of Jimin that she seemingly took herself on her TikTok account. The video shows Jimin facing the camera and saying, "Did you know that I was coming?" while stepping out of an elevator.
Rumors of the two dating began in 2022 when Song uploaded a picture of an earphone case that read "Daeun Jimin," but Song and Jimin's agency, BigHit Music, both declined to clarify the rumors. Song also posted pictures of herself wearing a BTS T-shirt later on.
During an online livestream in June, Song got into an argument with Jimin's fans, who had written malicious comments aimed at Song.
"Even if your beloved idol loves me, I'm not someone you can shove around," Song said. "You have no idea what I can reveal if I'm pissed off."
Song gained recognition through season 2 of Channel A's dating reality show “Heart Signal” (2017-) in 2018, then appeared in KBS 2TV's weekend drama “Once Again” (2020) and tvN's two-part drama “Mother” (2020).
Jimin began his military service on Dec. 12, 2023, and was discharged on June 11.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)