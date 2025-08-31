HYBE confirms that BTS's Jimin dated actor Song Da-eun 'many years ago'
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 18:39
- YOON SO-YEON
Jimin of BTS dated actor Song Da-eun "many years ago," but the two are not together now, the singer's agency, BigHit Music, confirmed on Sunday, the first time BTS has acknowledged a dating rumor involving one of its members.
"The artist and the counterpart did form a relationship based on their mutual feelings for one another, but that was many years ago, and the two are not in a relationship as of this moment," the agency said in a press release on Sunday.
Jimin made headlines this week for his alleged relationship with actor Song, who posted a video of Jimin that she had seemingly taken herself. News outlet Money Today reported Sunday that the two had dated, but only briefly, starting around the time that Jimin began his military duty in December 2023.
"We did not issue a statement out of respect for Jimin's private life," said BigHit Music. "However, we have come to release our position due to the groundless rumors and reports that have been made surrounding our artists' private lives. We thus release only the minimum facts."
This is the first time that the BTS agency has confirmed a dating rumor involving one of the septet's members. Rumors have arisen surrounding members Jungkook and V in the past, but the agency has declined to comment on those matters.
