HYBE to debut new girl group next year, with three members already selected
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 14:21 Updated: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:47
- YOON SO-YEON
A new quartet, following in the footsteps of girl group Katseye, will debut next year, K-pop agency HYBE said Saturday.
The new girl group already has three members — Emily Kelavos, Samara Siqueira and Lexie Levin — who took part in "The Debut: Dream Academy" (2023) audition program that created Katseye last year.
The last member will be determined through another audition program, titled "World Scout Final Piece," which will be released through the Japanese streaming service Abema next year.
An Instagram account has been set up for the program under the handle prelude_thefinalpiece. It accumulated 160,000 followers within four days, according to HYBE.
Katseye debuted in 2024 with members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae. It has released popular tracks such as "Touch" (2024) and "Gnarly."
