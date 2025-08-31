 Lee Hyo-ri declines sponsorship offers for new yoga studio in Seoul
Lee Hyo-ri declines sponsorship offers for new yoga studio in Seoul

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:47
A picture of singer Lee Hyo-ri doing yoga, uploaded on her Instagram account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Lee Hyo-ri has declined all sponsorship offers for her new yoga studio in Seoul’s Yeonhui-dong, according to a statement posted online on Sunday.
 
The studio, named Ananda Yoga, announced Sunday on Instagram that it “respectfully declines all sponsorships and proposals,” adding that it is working to create an atmosphere where people can “quietly focus on their practice.”
 

News broke on Aug. 26 that Lee had opened a yoga studio in Yeonhui-dong, western Seoul, drawing widespread attention as she is expected to lead classes herself.
 
“Ananda,” the name of the studio, is a Sanskrit word meaning bliss and joy. It is also the name Lee uses during her yoga practice and has tattooed on her body.
 
The studio was initially scheduled to open in the first week of September, but has delayed its launch by a week.
 
Left: Singer Lee Hyo-ri's new yoga studio, Ananda Yoga. Right: A notice posted on the studio's Instagram account on Aug. 31. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“The opening has been pushed back due to issues with the reservation system,” the studio said. “We ask for your understanding and look forward to seeing you in the second week of September.”
 
The studio will accept students for three sessions per day, with reservations available through its Instagram account.
 
Lee debuted as a member of the girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 and made her solo debut in 2003. She garnered widespread popularity with songs like “10 Minutes” (2003), “U-Go-Girl” (2008), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (2010) and “Miss Korea” (2013). 
 
Lee is a longtime yoga enthusiast and has shared her passion for the practice on variety shows for over a decade.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]


