Foreign minister says possibility of U.S.-North Korea summit at APEC 'very low for now'

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 15:59
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Lee Jae Myung at the presidential office in central Seoul on Aug. 29. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Sunday that the possibility of a U.S.-North Korea summit occurring on the sidelines of a regional forum in South Korea later this year is "very low for now."
 
Speaking on a KBS news program, Cho was referring to speculation U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, at the end of October.
 

"I can only say that the possibility is very low for now," he said, also adding that no APEC invitation has been sent yet to the North Korean leader.
 
Still, Cho said should such a meeting take place, "it could create the opportunity to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and ultimately achieve North Korea's denuclearization."
 
The minister also spoke to Kim's planned trip to China this week, saying the North Korean leader was likely seeking opportunities to repair strained ties with Beijing.
 
"North Korea has grown extremely close to Russia recently, but they probably have learned Russia's limits," he said. "However, they probably already know the limits of [China] as well."
 
Kim is reportedly set to visit Beijing on Wednesday to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
  
Appearing on a KBS radio program later in the day, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac also shared his thoughts on the upcoming APEC summit and Trump's possible attendance.
 
"I think it is highly likely he [Trump] will come because we had many discussions premised on his attendance," he said, referring to last week's summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Trump in Washington.
 
On whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend, Wi left open the possibility, saying Lee's special envoys recently visited Beijing and also had many discussions with the Chinese side premised on Xi's attendance.
 
Wi, however, expressed skepticism that the South Korean government will formally invite the North Korean leader to the APEC summit.
 
"I am careful not to say anything that could inflate expectations" of Kim's attendance, he said.

Yonhap
