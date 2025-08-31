 Taekwondo instructor arrested for allegedly kicking girlfriend in the face on a street in Goyang
Taekwondo instructor arrested for allegedly kicking girlfriend in the face on a street in Goyang

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 14:21 Updated: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:41
A screen capture of surveillance camera footage where a taekwondo instructor in his 30s assaulted his girlfriend in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 2, left, and the injuries suffered by the victim [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A taekwondo instructor in his 30s was arrested on charges of assault and stalking after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in the street and fracturing her facial bone.
 
The Ilsandongbu Police Precinct in Goyang, Gyeonggi, said Saturday that it had detained the suspect on charges of inflicting injury and violating the anti-stalking law.
 

The instructor is accused of kicking the victim in the face around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2 in a street in Goyang’s Ilsandong District. The attack reportedly occurred after an argument during a drinking gathering with acquaintances.
 
The victim suffered a fractured facial bone and nerve damage that required surgery.
 
“I was so terrified at the time I pleaded for my life,” the victim told SBS in an interview. “There’s no feeling left around my nose and under my eye, and the doctors said it may not come back.”
 
Following the assault, the instructor allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, sent photos taken from inside, and repeatedly contacted the person by phone and text, saying, “I’ll apologize, just come home.”
 
“I never gave him the passcode, but I think he must have seen it when I was going in and out,” she said. “I keep thinking, if I had gone to my place that day, what would have happened to me?”
 
Police arrested the suspect on Friday and plan to refer the case to prosecutors soon.


BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
