Woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to break into Jungkook's house
Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 14:16 Updated: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:48
A woman in her 40s was arrested outside BTS member Jungkook's home on suspicion of breaking and entering, the Yongsan Police Precinct said Sunday.
The woman was detained around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday after entering the parking lot of Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Police responded to a report from a security guard and arrested the woman on site.
According to MBN, the suspect made incoherent statements during questioning, claiming she had entered the property because she thought it was-“a friend’s house.”
Police are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.
The news comes two months after another woman in her 30s tried to break into Jungkook's home in June on the day Jungkook finished his military service.
Her case was sent to prosecutors on Wednesday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HONG JOO-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
