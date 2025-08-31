 Woman sent to prosecutors for attempting to break into Jungkook’s house
Woman sent to prosecutors for attempting to break into Jungkook’s house

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 12:55
Member Jungkook of boy band BTS salutes to fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]

A woman who attempted to break into the home of BTS member Jungkook has been referred to prosecutors, police said Sunday.
 
The Yongsan Police Precinct in Seoul said it referred a woman in her 30s to the prosecution on Wednesday without detention on charges of attempted breaking and entering.
 

The suspect is accused of repeatedly attempting to enter Jungkook’s home in Yongsan District, central Seoul, by pressing the door code multiple times around 11:20 p.m. on June 11 — the day the BTS member completed his military service.
 
She was arrested on the spot after police responded to a report. The woman is not a resident of Korea and told police during questioning that she had come to the country to see Jungkook after his discharge.
 
Jungkook enlisted as an active-duty soldier in December 2023. He served in the artillery brigade of the Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, for one year and six months.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
