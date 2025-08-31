 Doubling down…
Doubling down…

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
The ruling Democratic Party is advancing a special tribunal for insurrection cases, led by Jeon Hyun-heui, who warned the judiciary not to obstruct a special counsel. Critics argue that the plan, under which a nine-member recommendation panel would select judges, risks allowing the ruling party to shape the bench and eroding judicial independence. With investigations and trials underway, opponents question the need for a court and warn that, absent a revolutionary emergency, such a tribunal could invite constitutional challenges and deepen confrontation. The plan clashes with President Lee Jae Myung’s emphasis on debate. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
