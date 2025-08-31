 New Tottenham Hotspur No. 7 named: 'It is a big responsibility'
New Tottenham Hotspur No. 7 named: 'It is a big responsibility'

Published: 31 Aug. 2025, 15:25 Updated: 31 Aug. 2025, 16:32
Netherlands' Xavi Simons celebrates scoring during a Nations League match against Spain in Valencia, Spain on March 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Xavi Simons has joined Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig, inheriting Spurs' iconic No. 7 shirt previously worn by Son Heung-min for a decade.
 
Tottenham announced the signing of the 22-year-old on Friday without disclosing the transfer fee, although the Athletic reported that he signed a five-year deal with a two-year option and a fee estimated at 51.8 million pounds ($69 million).
 

Related Article

 
Spurs also released photos of Simons wearing a No. 7 jersey. The Dutch midfielder inherits the shirt worn by Son from 2015 to 2025.
 
"This year at PSV, it was the number that I had," Simons said in a video shared by Tottenham on social media. "I had a really good season as well. In the national team, I'm wearing No. 7 as well. So for me, this was the best option."
 
"He made his own story with this number. I think he deserved it as well. The way people treat him not only in the club, but the fans as well. They love him. Everyone loves Son and hopefully I can make my own story with it. I know it is a big responsibility, but I am ready to make it, ready to make my own story."
 
A picture of Xavi Simons wearing the No. 7 shirt shared on Tottenham Hotspur's social media accounts [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Son left Spurs in early August to join Los Angeles FC in the MLS after winning the Europa League last season, which ended Tottenham's 17-year trophy drought.
 
Simons came through FC Barcelona's youth academy before making his professional debut for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.
 
He scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists at PSV Eindhoven in the 2022–23 season, then racked up 22 goals and 24 assists in 78 appearances in two years at RB Leipzig. He has also earned 28 caps and scored five goals for the Dutch national team.
 
Spurs played their third Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season against Bournemouth and lost 1-0. Simons was not in the squad for that match.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
